Discarded face masks are becoming the new wave of dangerous trash

More and more people are leaving the masks behind and tossing them to the ground at parks, schools and other public locations throughout the community.

Wearing a face mask has now become the norm for many across the country. But these masks are bringing about a new problem that could be a contributing factor to spreading the coronavirus.

More and more people are leaving the masks behind and tossing them to the ground at parks, schools and other public locations throughout the community.

Work crews for the community parks in Dublin spend every day picking up trash on the ground that is left behind by the public. That now often includes discarded face masks.

Crew supervisor Rob Wagner says his workers have picked up hundreds of used masks from the ground.

Health officials say these discarded masks are posing a big problem. They may look harmless laying on the ground but they could be dangerous to anyone that comes in contact with it.

"You can almost think of a mask to that similar to finding a condom in public. I would not recommend that you touch the mask without wearing gloves but obviously they need to be considered potentially contaminated," said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases for Ohio Health. "Theoretically if I have COVID-19 and I've been breathing into a mask for a short period of time and I discard my mask and I put it on the ground, there is going to be an infectious contagious virus on a mask for a period of time," Dr. Gastaldo said.

Health experts say it's unclear how long a virus can exist on a mask, but it can exist.

It's recommended that if you come in contact with a used mask that you should immediately sanitize and wash your hands – but the bottom line is don't touch a used mask if you don't have to.