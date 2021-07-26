Investigators say discarded cigarette in trash can caused fire at Bridge Park

The fire started in the residential deck area on the roof of the apartments above Urban Meyer's Pint House on Longshore Street.

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Washington Township Fire Department said a fire at Bridge Park in Dublin earlier this week was caused by a cigarette.

The fire started in the residential deck area on the roof of the apartments above Urban Meyer's Pint House on Longshore Street Monday night.



When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rooftop.

The fire was safely put out in under an hour and was contained to the rooftop patio only. No injuries were reported.

Officials say there was smoke and water damage throughout the building including the restaurant.