Dino Tripodis returns to Sunny 95 morning show

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a matter of days, central Ohioans will once again wake up to the familiar voice of Dino Tripodis on Sunny 95.

After two years away, Tripodis is returning to the station’s morning radio show, Sunny This Morning.

Beginning 6 a.m. Monday morning, listeners can once again expect to hear Tripodis alongside co-host Stacy McKay.

Tripodis first announced his departure from the group in June of 2018, saying at the time: “After 24 years at this place that I love…it’s a time for change. There are so many things I have yet to do – and if not now, when?”