Digital banking game makes learning about money fun, accessible

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kids are learning about math and money in a new way at school, and now in their summer programs.

It’s all thanks to the Fifth Third Bank Digital Young Bankers Club, which uses a video game format to teach kids about where money is made, how it’s spent and the difference between debit cards and credit cards.

The program, used by students like the fifth graders at Woodcrest Elementary School, is an eight-week financial literacy course led by a cartoon character named Maximillion Money.

“What’s so exciting about this program is that the students are actually able to learn about banking, budgeting, savings, all of those financial literacy curriculum pieces that may not be so exciting if they’re in a book, but we bring this to them in a video game format,” said Melissa Blount-Garner, vice president and director of community affairs at Fifth Third Bank.

Rosiland Parker, a math coach at Woodcrest, told 10TV that her students use the digital Young Bankers Club as a way to apply what they have learned about math to real-world financial scenarios.

“I think it's a great opportunity for them to see that what you're learning at school is going to help you in the real world,” Parker said.

The program was developed for schools but because it is digital, it’s being used by all kinds of groups, including summer learning programs.