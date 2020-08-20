Dig into box gardening at Franklin Park Conservatory

Scott's Miracle-Gro Foundation Children's Garden is two acres of garden space snuggled up against Franklin Park Conservatory.

The children's garden is a natural playground for children to explore the beauty of central Ohio without getting too far away from the city.

About two years ago, they started their garden box program and have really dug into it recently with a lot of interest in gardening during the pandemic.

Franklin Park Conservatory hopes to bring the ideals and lessons of gardening into a city atmosphere so those who can't own their own garden space can enjoy the benefits.

Right now, their garden is filled with basil, eggplants, and okra which your family can come help tend to and then harvest.

They encourage families to join them in the gardening process in hopes to connect children to the natural world.

Franklin Park Conservatory also has a new guest to the gardens. They have started up a Monarch Butterfly Cabinet. Guests can come watch the lifecycle of the monarch butterfly before they are released come fall.