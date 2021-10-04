DeWine to visit Pickaway County vaccination site Saturday

Gov. Mike DeWine will be visiting the vaccination site at Circleville High School.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will visit a COVID-19 vaccination site in Pickaway County Saturday morning.

DeWine will take a tour of the site at Circleville High School at 10 a.m.

The visit comes as the state rescinded health orders, but issued a new version to be put in its place.

The new health order still requires wearing masks and social distancing in public, but eases rules for large outdoor gatherings like graduations and festivals.

Though the state will no longer limit the size of such events, DeWine said on Monday participants would be asked to stay separated in groups of 10 or fewer — rather than merging into one huge crowd — to help reduce possible spread of the coronavirus.

The new order comes on the heels of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across Ohio.

Franklin County was put on back on the watch list for Level 4 (Purple) in the state's advisory system to track the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday.

As of Thursday, Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows the county has 217 cases per 100,000 residents with 2,869 over the past two weeks.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio's chief medical officer, blames the rise of cases on the number of emerging variants in the country.