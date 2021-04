The governor announced last week that college campuses will begin offering vaccinations to students before they break for the summer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is visiting the vaccination site at Ohio State University's Schottenstein Center on Monday.

DeWine is scheduled to stop by the center at 10 a.m. and talk with reporters following the visit.

The governor announced last week that college campuses will begin offering vaccinations to students before they break for the summer.