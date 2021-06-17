DeWine: State emergency, nursing home orders to be lifted Friday

According to the governor, the numbers for positive cases and hospitalizations have decreased as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the state emergency caused by the pandemic will be lifted Friday, June 18.

In his news conference Thursday, DeWine acknowledged that the numbers for positive cases and hospitalizations have decreased as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

DeWine also urged Ohioans to go out and get a vaccine if they have not received one already.

The governor also announced that starting Friday, nursing homes will be allowed more than two visitors and scheduling will no longer be required.