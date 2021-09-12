DeWine signs Ohio's first sports betting bill into law

Despite Gov. DeWine’s signature, many believe the ability to sports gamble will still face legal challenges.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the state’s first sports gambling bill into law on Wednesday.

House Bill 29 was sponsored by Representatives Scott Wiggam and Adam Miller. The bill allows Ohioans to participate in sports betting under the authority of the Ohio Casino Control Commission and the Ohio Lottery.

Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg), who is the lead sponsor of the sports betting legislation, fears there will be litigation over the fact that the Ohio Casino Control Commission will take charge of most sports betting, rather than the lottery.

“By putting the Casino Control Commission in charge of most sports betting, the bill seeks to steal money guaranteed to public education under the Ohio Constitution,” said John Cranley, a Democrat running for governor. “DeWine should order the Ohio Lottery Commission to immediately authorize sports betting. Just because the house always wins doesn’t mean public schools should always lose.”

Under the bill, 98% of the money will be spent to support K-12 public and private education.

Cranley raised issues about that as well, saying gambling proceeds have to go to public education unless they’re for the four casinos.