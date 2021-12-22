DeWine signs 'Esther's Law' allowing cameras in Ohio nursing homes

The law is named for Esther “Mitzi” Piskor, who was a victim of elder abuse at a nursing home in Cleveland.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill that will allow patients in Ohio's long-term care facilities to have cameras installed in their rooms.

Esther's Law, co-sponsored by State Senators Nicki Antonio (D-Lakewood) and Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware), looks to end the problem of elder abuse and neglect in nursing homes across the state.

The law is named for Esther “Mitzi” Piskor, who was a victim of elder abuse at a nursing home in Cleveland.

Esther's son Steven placed a hidden camera in his mother’s room in 2011 on a hunch after unexplained bruises and her quiet moods. Steven caught his mother being abused just two days after the camera was placed in her room and has fought for new legislation ever since.

The law is voluntary for nursing home residents and families would be responsible for paying for the cameras. A sign would also show when the camera is recording.

Nursing homes are not allowed to discriminate against those who choose to have a camera installed in their room.

Only the resident, resident's guardian or law enforcement is allowed to view or listen to what the cameras capture.

According to Antonio from July 2019 through June 2020, county departments of job and family services received more than 32,000 reports of abuse and neglect for adults age 60 and over in Ohio.