DeWine provides update on Ohio National Guard’s response to COVID-19 surge at hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine is providing an update on the Ohio National Guard’s response to a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state Wednesday.

DeWine is joined for the briefing by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Maj. General John C. Harris, adjunct general with the Ohio National Guard. You can watch in the player below:

DeWine announced plans to deploy 1,050 National Guard members to hospitals throughout the state in mid-December.

Mount Carmel East received help from 70 of those members on Tuesday. Prior to then, the National Guard had only been deployed to northern Ohio hospitals, where COVID-19 hospitalizations were roughly three times higher than in central Ohio as of last week.

In a release sent Tuesday, Mount Carmel officials said the additional help is partially in preparation for what could be the largest surge of the pandemic.