DeWine orders flags lowered at half-staff in honor of those killed in Kabul attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags be lowered at half-staff on public grounds throughout the state in response to the attacks in Kabul on Thursday that killed more than 100 people.

DeWine responded to the deadly incident, calling the explosions both “disturbing and sad.”

The bombings near Kabul’s airport marked the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2001, killing at least 95 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.

In response, DeWine has ordered all flags remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30, in accordance with an order issued from President Joe Biden to honor those killed.

DeWine issued a statement in response to the attacks from Cincinnati on Thursday, saying in part, “I’m watching it from afar, just as everyone else is. It is certainly not the way we want to see it.”