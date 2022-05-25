DeWine orders US, Ohio flags at half-staff in wake of Texas elementary school shooting

Flags are to remain at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio though sunset on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all United States and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff to honor and remember those killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

Authorities said 19 students and two adults were killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety detailed the incident, explaining how police broke windows at the school in an effort to help people escape.

The suspected gunman, since identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was ultimately killed by law enforcement. The shooting has shaken the small community of Uvalde, as well as a nation still attempting to comprehend recent deadly shootings at a California church and New York supermarket.

DeWine’s announcement Wednesday comes in accordance with orders issued by President Joe Biden. Flags are to remain at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio though sunset on Saturday.