DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of former Senator Bob Dole

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered all flags flown on public buildings and grounds throughout the state be lowered at half-staff in honor of former Senator Bob Dole.

The Senate leader from Kansas died Sunday after a battle with stage 4 lung cancer. He was 98.

DeWine’s order falls in accordance with orders issued by President Joe Biden. In a release sent Monday, DeWine said all U.S. and State of Ohio flags throughout the state will remain at half-staff until sunset on Dec. 9.

Known to be one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, Dole fought against employment discrimination, helped shape tax and foreign policy, sought rights for the disabled and more during his 36-year role on Capitol Hill.

In a tweet Sunday, DeWine described Dole as “a courageous, tough, strong, & compassionate man, who loved his country deeply.”

DeWine said he and Fran had spoken to Dole and his wife, Elizabeth, just weeks ago.

“Today, America has lost a hero and a statesman, and Fran and I will dearly miss our friend,” DeWine said in a statement in part. “Bob Dole was a man of indisputable integrity, honor, and leadership, and I am proud and honored to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from this extraordinary man.”