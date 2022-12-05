DeWine orders flags at half-staff to honor roughly 1 million Americans who died of COVID

Data from Johns Hopkins University show that roughly 1 million Americans have lost their lives to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is ordering that flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state be flown at half-staff on Thursday.

This is being done in remembrance of the Americans who have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

More than 999,000 people and the U.S. and 6 million globally have died from the coronavirus, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

DeWine’s order is in accordance with the one issued by President Joe Biden.

During a virtual COVID-19 summit from the White House, the president's message was aimed to reinvigorate the coronavirus response as vaccination numbers continue to dip.

As he opened the virtual summit, Biden made the case that tackling COVID-19 "must remain an international priority."

“This summit is an opportunity to renew our efforts to keep our foot on the gas when it comes to getting this pandemic under control and preventing future health crises,” Biden said.