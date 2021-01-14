DeWine: Ohio National Guard will have 'significant presence' in Columbus for expected protests

The FBI has said there is credible evidence of armed protests at every state capitol this weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the Ohio National Guard will have a "significant presence" in Columbus leading up to the presidential inauguration in anticipation of protest expected across the state.

The FBI has said there is credible information that armed protests are being planned at the state capitol of every state after President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The governor addressed the protests Thursday in a joint press conference with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

The Guard and troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be available to assist local law enforcement across Ohio. DeWine signed a proclamation to mobilize the Guard as needed.

The Ohio Statehouse and other state office buildings downtown will be closed Sunday through Wednesday, Jan. 20.