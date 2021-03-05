DeWine: Nursing home, assisted living staff exempt from COVID-19 testing if fully vaccinated

This comes as the Ohio Department of Health reported Monday that more than 33% of the state’s population have been fully vaccinated.

Governor Mike DeWine issued a new order for nursing home and assisted living employees during his briefing Monday.

Fully-vaccinated staff will be exempt from required routine testing. Employees that are not fully-vaccinated will have to be tested twice per week.

This comes as the Ohio Department of Health reported Monday that more than 33% of the state’s population have been fully vaccinated since the start of the vaccine rollout.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

DeWine also announced that the Ohio Department of Aging and ODH have developed a homebound vaccination playbook.

The playbook is designed for organizations working to make sure homebound individuals have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.