DeWine, law enforcement leaders announce new criminal justice initiative to fight gun violence

LONDON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and other state and law enforcement leaders are announcing a new criminal justice initiative to help identify suspects involved in gun violence.

DeWine is joined for Thursday’s briefing by Attorney General Dave Yost and Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro.

The announcement is the latest effort to combat an unprecedented spike in violent crime in Ohio in the past year.

During his State of the State address earlier this month, DeWine detailed efforts to double down on support for law enforcement, including a $125 million investment to public safety and first responder initiatives.

In Central Ohio, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced a nearly $19 million investment to equip police with new and improved body cameras. According to city officials, the cameras will serve as a way to help police identify possible suspects, while simultaneously serving as a way to hold officers accountable.