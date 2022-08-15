DeWine adds $42 million in funding to violent crime reduction program

To date, DeWine has announced that 99 law enforcement agencies have received funding from the Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Local law enforcement agencies will now be able to get even more in grants after Gov. Mike DeWine announced an additional $42 million is available through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

During a press conference at the Whitehall Police Department on Monday, DeWine announced additional funding for the Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program bringing the total program funding to $100 million. The additional $42 million comes from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Whitehall Police Dept. is set to receive more than $630,000 in violence reduction funds, according to a release. These funds will go toward replacing aging technology in the dispatch center and maintaining reliable emergency services.

"Violent crime is spiking nationwide, and here in Ohio, I want to ensure that our local law enforcement agencies have as much support as possible," said DeWine. "From new equipment to more staff, we're giving our agencies the flexibility to use these grants in ways that make the biggest impact on the safety of their communities."

$8 million in funding was set aside in the state’s operating budget for the Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program last year. The program was then expanded to include funds from the ARPA which added an additional $50 million, and most recently, $42 million.

According to the Governor’s Office, $28.7 million in grants have been awarded to 99 law enforcement agencies throughout Ohio.