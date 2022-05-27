DeWine, Husted deliver remarks at wreath-laying ceremony ahead of Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and other state leaders on Friday honored the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. armed forces.
DeWine -- along with First Lady Fran DeWine, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted and Second Lady Tina Husted -- joined Gold Star families in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse ahead of Memorial Day.
During the ceremony, DeWine recognized Ohioans who died while serving in Afghanistan -- including Army Sgt. Joseph Collette, Army Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, Navy HM3 Maxton Soviak and Marine Cpl. Jacob Tate.
DeWine also recognized Army Pfc. Chauncey Sharp, who was killed in action in Korea. His remains were returned to his family after 72 years.
“Freedom is not free, it has been won and is daily secured and maintained by sacrifice,” said Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted. “This Memorial Day, let us all be reminded of our brave fallen servicemen and women who have answered the highest call to service; to protect and advance the cause of freedom. May God bless them and their families.”
After the ceremony, taps were performed by a bugler from the 122nd Ohio Army National Guard Band.
“Memorial Day is a reminder to us all of the price that has been paid for the freedoms we enjoy. We must never forget the men and women who have given their lives in service to our great nation, and we honor the family members they left behind,” said Major General JohnHarris Jr., who is the Ohio Adjutant General.