DeWine, Husted deliver remarks at wreath-laying ceremony ahead of Memorial Day

The ceremony honored the state's servicemen and women and their families ahead of Memorial Day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and other state leaders on Friday honored the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

DeWine -- along with First Lady Fran DeWine, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted and Second Lady Tina Husted -- joined Gold Star families in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse ahead of Memorial Day.

During the ceremony, DeWine recognized Ohioans who died while serving in Afghanistan -- including Army Sgt. Joseph Collette, Army Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, Navy HM3 Maxton Soviak and Marine Cpl. Jacob Tate.

DeWine also recognized Army Pfc. Chauncey Sharp, who was killed in action in Korea. His remains were returned to his family after 72 years.

“Freedom is not free, it has been won and is daily secured and maintained by sacrifice,” said Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted. “This Memorial Day, let us all be reminded of our brave fallen servicemen and women who have answered the highest call to service; to protect and advance the cause of freedom. May God bless them and their families.”

After the ceremony, taps were performed by a bugler from the 122nd Ohio Army National Guard Band.