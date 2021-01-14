Gov. DeWine and Mayor Andrew Ginther to hold joint press conference on potential protests this weekend

The FBI has said there is credible evidence of armed protests at every state capitol this weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan will hold a joint press conference Thursday morning to discuss the potential protests this weekend at the Ohio Statehouse.

Maj. Gen. John Harris of the Ohio National Guard and Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will also speak at the presser conference.

This comes after the FBI says there is credible information that armed protests are being planned at the state capitol of every state after President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday and is charged with “incitement of insurrection" over the riot.