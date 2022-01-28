State officials discuss incentives for Intel chip manufacturing facilities coming to Ohio

The project is slated to generate more than 20,000 jobs in the state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio state officials are discussing incentives with the decision to bring two new Intel chip manufacturing facilities to the state.

DeWine announced the $20 billion investment last week, calling it “monumental news for the state of Ohio.”

The project is slated to generate more than 20,000 jobs in the state. That includes 3,000 direct Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build.

Overall, the project is expected to add $2.8 billion to Ohio’s annual gross state product.

“The new factories we’ll build in Ohio are part of our strategy to increase semiconductor R&D and global manufacturing capacity and restore U.S. semi manufacturing leadership,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. “We expect Intel Ohio will become one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world over the next decade.”