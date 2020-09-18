Gov. DeWine's office says he donated the funds to the Ohio Association of Food Banks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released Friday the dollar amount of a campaign donation he received from FirstEnergy.

According to his staff, the governor received $19,755, and as promised, his staff says he donated the funds to the Ohio Association of Food Banks. The association says it received DeWine’s donation in August and the money was divided equally among 13 foodbanks across the state.

The dollar amount was released following Thursday’s press conference when 10TV Reporter Kevin Landers asked Gov. DeWine if he would return any campaign donations from FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy is tied to House Bill 6, which was passed by the Ohio General Assembly last year, and provided a billion-dollar bailout to the company and its affiliates and reportedly saved two nuclear power plants from closing in northern Ohio.

The FBI alleges the path paved for the legislation was lined with $60 million in bribery payments that federal authorities say personally benefitted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four other men.

Householder and the four others – lobbyists Juan Cespedes and Neil Clark; former Ohio GOP chair Matt Borges and Householder adviser Jeff Longstreth – have all pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set.

Last week, members of the House Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight heard from the sponsors of two bills – HB 746 and HB 738 – both nearly identical bills that seek a full repeal of HB 6.

Rep. Laura Lanese (R - Grove City) tried to dissuade other lawmakers who have spoken out against a full repeal and have argued that HB 6 still has some merits – despite its current backdrop.

“The suggestion is that we shouldn’t throw out the baby – i.e. the policy – with the bathwater – i.e. the corruption. I would counter that what we have now is not bathwater, but it’s mud,” she said.

Rep. Michael Skindell (D – Lakewood) also provided sponsor testimony, adding that there is a need to repeal HB 6 quickly, saying: “it was adopted under a cloud of corruption, bribery and racketeering.”

Householder has been removed as Ohio House Speaker, but remains a member of the General Assembly.