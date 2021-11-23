WATCH: DeWine details body camera rollout for Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers

Last June, DeWine committed to body cameras as part of a statewide police reform plan.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine is detailing the rollout of body-worn cameras to all Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers during a briefing on Tuesday.

DeWine is joined for the announcement by Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro.

Last June, DeWine committed to body cameras as part of a statewide police reform plan. Up until Tuesday’s announcement, troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol have relied on cruiser cameras to provide footage during arrests and pursuits.

Of the 26 law enforcement agencies surveyed by 10 Investigates earlier this year, 14 reported using body-worn cameras. The Columbus Division of Police is one of those agencies currently equipped with cameras.

A new contract passed between the City of Columbus and the Fraternal Order of Police will ensure those cameras have an increased lookback feature with two minutes of audio. You can learn more here.