DeWine dedicates trees for COVID-19 victims and survivors

The trees will stand tall at Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine dedicated trees at a state park in Ross County on Friday to honor COVID-19 victims and survivors.

DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz dedicated a total of 15 trees at Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe.

"We honor so many different people today," said DeWine, citing the many who have died from COVID-19, as well as those who are still recovering. DeWine went on to honor first responders, health care workers, and other front-line workers directly impacted by the pandemic.

As of Friday, a total of 19,284 people in Ohio have lost their lives to the deadly disease.

The trees will be planted by family members of those Ohioans, as well as those who have survived the virus, and essential workers.

The ceremony took place on Arbor Day.