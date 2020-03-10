x
Gov. DeWine announces Day of Prayer for President Trump, first lady

President Trump and the first lady both recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Credit: AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands on stage after the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine announced that he and Lt. Governor Jon Husted signed a proclamation for a Day of Prayer on Sunday, October 4 for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

President Trump and the first lady both recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"Ohioans have long turned to prayer during difficult and trying times as a source of strength and comfort," the proclamation reads.

Trump's medical team said Saturday said he is doing well.

The proclamation also calls for the Day of Prayer "for all those who suffer from and have been affected by the Coronavirus."

RELATED: Trump's medical team: The president is doing well

The proclamation can be read in its entirety here and below.

   

