DeWine awards $5.7 million in grants to 16 Ohio law enforcement agencies to combat crime

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced 16 local and state law enforcement agencies will receive $5.7 million in grants to help prevent and solve violent crime.

The governor is awarding the grant money as part of the sixth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

Three police departments in Franklin County will be receiving funds:

Grandview Heights Police Department — $238,155

Madison Township Police Department — $364,995.63

Perry Township Police Department — $109,396.50

“Law enforcement agencies have created innovative and strategic initiatives to prevent and disrupt crime across the state,” DeWine said in a release. “Each agency’s needs may be slightly different, but they share a common goal of creating safer communities, and my office is proud to support them.”

Columbus police have received more than $1 million in grant money since the program began.