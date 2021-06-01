DeWine asks unvaccinated Ohioans to still mask up indoors ahead of statewide health orders lifting

DeWine's plea falls in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine reminded Ohioans who are not yet fully vaccinated the importance of continuing to wear a mask when indoors on Tuesday, one day before the statewide mask mandate is set to lift.

DeWine's plea falls in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends Americans continue to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions until they are fully vaccinated. That includes wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines in public settings.

When DeWine announced the expiration date for health orders in May, he explained his reasoning for setting the date three weeks out, saying it would give Ohioans additional time to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

When health orders are lifted Wednesday, Ohioans will no longer be required to mask up or follow social distancing guidelines. The announcement also puts an end to capacity restrictions.

In a statement Tuesday, DeWine said a “significant number” of Ohioans are still unvaccinated and remain at-risk for contracting the virus, asking people to follow guidance from the CDC if they fall into that category.

You are considered fully vaccinated if at least two weeks have passed since you received your final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday, roughly 4.6 million Ohioans are fully vaccinated.

“Ohioans have done a great job during the pandemic,” DeWine said in part. “However, it is important that we all still remember that there are a significant number of Ohioans who remain unvaccinated and are at-risk, including everyone under the age of 12.”

You can read his full statement below: