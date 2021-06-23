DeWine announces program to partner law enforcement agencies, universities for recruitment

The pilot program is designed to find and recruit highly qualified individuals into careers with law enforcement.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new pilot program Wednesday that will partner law enforcement agencies with higher learning institutions to recruit people into law enforcement careers.

The College to Law Enforcement Pathway program is designed to find and recruit "highly qualified individuals," according to a release from the governor's office.

It will work by connecting criminal justice programs at colleges and universities across the state with law enforcement agencies.

DeWine says the goal of this program is to equip candidates with the necessary skills before they obtain their badge. Part of that includes connecting criminal justice majors with law enforcement mentors to potentially give students "real-world experience."

Through the program, students will be guaranteed a job as soon as they graduate, DeWine said.

According to DeWine, the Ohio Civil Service Exam typically draws roughly 200 candidates. This year, only 37 applied.

“The inability of law enforcement agencies to recruit and obtain qualified and professional officers if this trendline continues certainly is not… is not good,” said DeWine. “Failure to keep the ranks of our law enforcement agencies full has the potential to create a public safety crisis in this state.”