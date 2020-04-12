DeWine announces new police standard for mass protests, largely bans chokeholds

Gov. DeWine called for the standard after protests broke out in May and June following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the creation of a new, statewide standard for Ohio police departments to follow when dealing with mass protests.

DeWine called for the standard after protests broke out in May and June following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board adopted the new standard Friday.

It says that agencies seeking board certification must develop policies that protect public and officer safety while upholding constitutional rights of expression, assembly, and freedom of the press.