DeWine announces new grant program, $4 million in funding to combat violent crime in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a new grant program on Tuesday, saying $4 million in funding is now available to law enforcement agencies across the state in an effort to combat violent crime.

Money allotted through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program can be used to create, implement, or expand existing violent crime reduction initiatives across the state, according to a release from the Governor’s office.

Funding for the program is included in the state’s two-year operating budget.

When the budget was approved in July, DeWine said the state would set aside $8 million for a new violent crime reduction grant program. His announcement Tuesday marks $4 million that will go toward anything from investigations and focused deterrence, to technology and training necessary to curb violence.

"Public safety strategies are constantly evolving, and these funds will help ensure that local agencies have the tools they need to protect our neighborhoods and hold violent offenders accountable,” DeWine said in a release.

The grant application can be found here.

The announcement comes ahead of a briefing from Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and police leaders, who plan to provide an update Tuesday on the city’s public safety initiatives.

You can learn more about the briefing, scheduled to take place at 2 p.m., here.