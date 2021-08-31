‘You matter’: DeWine announces additional funding for mental health services to assist Ohio’s veterans

Governor DeWine honored veterans on Monday, saying there is help out there for those grappling in the wake of last week's deadly attacks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio governor Mike DeWine announced a new pilot program aimed at providing $200,000 in grants to veteran organizations across the state during a press conference on Monday.

The announcement comes in the wake of Thursday’s suicide bomb attacks at the Kabul airport, which killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 160 Afghan citizens. Of those killed was Max Soviak, a Navy Hospital Corpsman from northern Ohio.

Gov. DeWine honored Soviak and the other victims of the deadly attacks, saying, “We are here today to express the deepest sympathy for those lost and to reinforce our support for the military.”

DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health is working directly with the Ohio National Guard and Veteran Services to connect with veterans throughout the state.

Additionally, the funding provided for the pilot program will go to eight organizations aimed at offering services to veterans. Those services include funding for a new veteran peer support liaison, as well as for a series of mobile pop-up events to provide assistance to veterans in Franklin County.

DeWine addressed some of those veterans on Monday.

“First of all, your service matters,” he said. “Your service mattered. You matter. The people of Ohio, the people of this country, are deeply grateful for your service.”

“But even the toughest warriors need to take a knee, and get a drink of water,” said Major General John Harris. “And that applies mentally too. Sometimes the emotional and mental burden becomes too heavy and we have to take a knee and ask for help.”

OHIOcares provides behavioral health services to veterans and their families. The resource is staffed by National Guard members and licensed clinicians, and provides support seven days a week. Those in need can learn more here, or by calling 1-800-761-0868.

