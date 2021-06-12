DeWine announces $250 million proposal to support law enforcement, first responder initiatives

The money would go to state and local first-responder agencies to address the increase in violent crime, staffing levels and first-responder wellness.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday a proposal that would invest $250 million dollars into initiatives to protect people from violent crime and support first responders.

The money would go to state and local first-responder agencies to address the increase in violent crime, staffing levels and first-responder wellness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to DeWine.

The proposal would send $175 million to support the work of state and local law enforcement to prevent and solve crimes in communities that have seen an increase in violence or have faced difficulties combatting violence during the pandemic.

The plan would specifically support police officers and criminal justice partners with efforts like adding gunshot detection technology, focused-deterrence policing and developing programs for law enforcement easier access to ballistics technology.

A total of $75 million would go towards supporting first-responder entities that have faced difficult challenges and stresses due to the pandemic.

The proposal focuses on helping first responders face pandemic-induced stress and other trauma by supporting local wellness programs and suicide prevention training.

Part of the money would also go towards new recruitment and retention efforts to help restore staffing to pre-pandemic levels.

Another portion of the money would support technology projects that boost communications, information sharing and cyber security by addressing gaps found during the state’s response to the pandemic.

The announcement comes as Columbus leaders continue to implement efforts aimed at quelling an increase in crime on a citywide level.

Columbus police have reported 183 homicides in the city this calendar year, surpassing last year’s total which previously marked the highest number of homicides reported in a given year.

Last month, Mayor Andrew Ginther announced more than $660 million toward improving public safety, including $9 million directly aimed at recruitment efforts for the Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department.