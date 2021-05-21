Despite the heat, water still dangerously cold

Even though it feels hot out the water temperatures are still cold enough to possibly lead to hypothermia.

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Tony Makris spent Friday morning on the water fishing at Alum Creek State Park. He’s excited the summer-like temperatures are back.

“Feels great, feels awesome it’s warm out here not a lot of people for a Friday,” he said. “Next weekend will be a different story I’m sure.”

As more and more people get out on the water, there are some important safety reminders from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Especially this early in the season.

“Here in central Ohio the water temperature is going to hover right around 60 degrees and that’s still pretty cold,” said Lt. Dawn Roberts of ODNR Parks and Watercraft.

And at a place like Alum Creek State Park where the water can be pretty deep, the temperatures will be cold. Cold enough to potentially cause hypothermia.

Even though it’s near 90 degrees Lt. Roberts said hypothermia is “still a thing” and can “happen pretty quick.”

“Any water temperature and air temperature combined at 120, if it’s under that you should be layering,” she said.

So for those layers, for one, you will need a life jacket.

Love this sign at Alum Creek State Park -- it's law for everyone on board to have a life jacket but ODNR says it's important to make sure you're wearing it and it fits correctly. #10TV pic.twitter.com/Muf7yHJT5H — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) May 21, 2021

“The law is one each for one person on board,” Lt. Roberts said. “Always have a life jacket. Always. Always. Always. Because that’s a lifesaver.”

She said there are four requirements for a legal life jacket:

It must be U.S. Coast Guard-approved

It also must be readily accessible

It must properly fit for the person

And it must be in good condition

And what you wear in addition to that life jacket matters, too.

“Please stay away from cotton,” she said. “We always say cotton kills. Cotton will retain water, it’s heavy. Don’t wear jeans.”

Neoprene and other fabrics that will allow water to pass through are ideal so if you do fall in, you are not trying to stay afloat with extra weight.

Lt. Roberts said it’s also a good idea to wear bright colors so you are visible to others on the water.

When it comes to drowning, Lt. Roberts said, “9 times out of 10 it could be avoided because of life jacket wear.”

Once you have the right gear you can also get a free safety check by any ODNR officer before you head out.