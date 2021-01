Police have not given any information about a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a double homicide in the Deshler Park neighborhood.

Officers went to the 1500 block of Fairwood Avenue, just north of Frebis Avenue, just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the victims was in a car and the other victim was found on the ground near the car.

Officials have not said how the victims died.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.