Deputy injured in crash on I-70 near Hilliard

Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert told 10TV that the deputy’s cruiser was struck in a construction zone on the highway. The deputy's condition was described as stable.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was injured after his vehicle was struck in a construction zone on I-70 near Hilliard.

The crash happened at 4:27 a.m. on Interstate 70 west past I-270 and just before Hilliard Rome Road.

Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert told 10TV that the driver of the other vehicle went around the arrow board in the construction zone as crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation were trying to fix a guard rail. The vehicle then crashed into the deputy's vehicle.

In a statement, ODOT clarified that contractors were repairing the guard rail and that crew members were not on the scene.

The deputy was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and his condition is described as stable. Their vehicle is deemed totaled, according to Gilbert.

ODOT crew members were not injured in the crash. Authorities did not provide further information on other injuries.

All lanes of I-70 westbound before Hilliard Rome Road have reopened after being shut down.

The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the crash, Gilbert said.