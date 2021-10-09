Deputies searching for missing 83-year-old woman from Franklin County

The sheriff's office said Joyce Bradford has dementia and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing 83-year-old woman.

According to the sheriff's office, around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Joyce Bradford walked away from her house on Jordan Road in Columbus and has not returned.

Bradford is described to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

The sheriff's office said Bradford has dementia and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on Bradford's location can call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 866-693-9171.