The Ross County Sheriff's Office is looking for an inmate who walked away from a work detail on the east side of Chillicothe on Friday.

Captain Mike Preston says James Umphries II is currently serving a sentence on misdemeanor charges.

Umphries was last seen wearing blue denim pants, blue jacket, brown shirt and brown boots.

He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.