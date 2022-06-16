US-33 near Sugar Grove reopens after person runs away from deputies during traffic stop

x
COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Route 33 near Sugar Grove has reopened after deputies in Fairfield County were searching for a wanted person who ran from a traffic stop Thursday night.

Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape told 10TV that as of 10:20 p.m., deputies were still searching the area.

Lape and his office have not released if anyone was found.

A Fairfield County dispatcher told 10TV that a press release about the incident will be sent once it is ready.

Lape initially said a report of shots fired during the incident has not been confirmed.

Additional information was not immediately available.

