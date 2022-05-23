x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Authorities respond to reported pedestrian stuck on I-270 south

Deputies initially responded to the report of a pedestrian stuck in the southbound lanes of I-270 at Broad Street.
Credit: ODOT

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 in west Franklin County on Monday. 

Deputies initially responded to the report of a pedestrian stuck in the southbound lanes of I-270 at Broad Street, according to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while deputies work to divert traffic. 

I-270 south is currently closed past I-70. Additionally, the ramps to I-270 south from I-70 east and west are closed until further notice. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Expecting central Ohio mother battling 2nd cancer diagnosis