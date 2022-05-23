Authorities respond to reported pedestrian stuck on I-270 south

Deputies initially responded to the report of a pedestrian stuck in the southbound lanes of I-270 at Broad Street.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 in west Franklin County on Monday.

Deputies initially responded to the report of a pedestrian stuck in the southbound lanes of I-270 at Broad Street, according to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while deputies work to divert traffic.

I-270 south is currently closed past I-70. Additionally, the ramps to I-270 south from I-70 east and west are closed until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated.