Ronald Ryder, 72, was last seen leaving his home on Industrial Mile Road Sunday afternoon and has not returned.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement is asking for help locating a man missing from the area near the Hilltop area.

Ronald Ryder, 72, was last seen leaving his home on Industrial Mile Road Sunday afternoon and has not returned.

Deputies say Ryder suffers from serious medical conditions and they are concerned for his safety.

Ryder is 6'1" and weighs about 150 pounds.