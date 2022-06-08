Deputies investigating possible double homicide after 2 bodies found in Morrow County home

Deputies were at a home in Troy Township on a well being check when they found two people dead.

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating what they believe is a double homicide after two bodies were found in a Morrow County home on Tuesday.

According to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were at a home in Troy Township on a well being check when they found two people dead. Those victims have not yet been identified.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to gather more evidence. While not much information is available at this time, the sheriff’s office said there is believed to be no threat to the public.