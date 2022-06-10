Deputies arrest man accused of fatally shooting nephew in Licking County

Brown was still at the home when deputies arrived, along with three other people, one of whom was just 1 year old.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies arrested a man Wednesday accused of fatally shooting his nephew at a home in Licking County.

Dorrian Brown is charged with one count of murder and an unclassified felony in connection to the death of Delmar Berry.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies responded to the home on Gala Avenue in southwest Etna, where they found Berry on the dining room floor.

Deputies found five shall casings at the scene and determined Berry had been shot multiple times in the chest. Brown was still at the home when deputies arrived, along with three other people, one of whom was just 1 year old.

According to the complaint, Brown admitted to deputies that he shot Berry. Brown was under a weapons disability for a felony offense of violence at the time of the shooting.