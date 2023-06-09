Man shot and killed during argument in northeast Columbus; suspect sought

Police said the suspect, Sir Robert Martin-Sydnor, was recently living in an inoperable vehicle parked close to where the argument and deadly shooting occurred.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 32-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he was shot during an argument with another man in the East Linden neighborhood, police said.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police responded to the 1900 block of Denune Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Rapheal Jones suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center by medics and pronounced dead a little more than an hour later, according to police.

Police said prior to the shooting, Jones was arguing with 28-year-old Sir Robert Martin-Sydnor. During the argument, police said Martin-Sydnor pulled out a handgun and shot Jones.

Martin-Sydnor, according to police, was seen running from the shooting scene and may have been in possession of a backpack that belonged to Jones.

Columbus police detectives filed a warrant charging Martin-Sydnor with murder.

Police said Martin-Sydnor was recently living in an inoperable vehicle parked close to where the argument and deadly shooting occurred.

Anyone with information on the incident or knowledge of the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Polgar at (614) 645-4196 or SPolgar@ColumbusPolice.org or to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

