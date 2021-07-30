Denison University to require students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before classes resume

In a release, university officials said this policy is due to the nature of students living together in communal dorms and apartments.

GRANVILLE, Ohio — Denison University is requiring its students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have authorized exemption for the 2021-22 academic year.

In a release, university officials said this policy is due to the nature of students living together in communal dorms and apartments.

This comes after Ohio Wesleyan University announced it is offering $25,000 in scholarships to new students if they are fully vaccinated.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill earlier this month banning public schools and universities in the state from requiring COVID-19 vaccines.

Denison University and Ohio Wesleyan University are exempted from the bill since they are private schools.

The bill won’t go into effect until October. In the meantime, The Ohio State University is requiring all students and staff members to report whether or not they have been fully vaccinated.