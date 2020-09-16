Delaware Police looking for missing teenager

17-year-old Kaitlyn Pomponio was last seen around 5:10 p.m. in the city of Delaware.

DELAWARE, Ohio — Delaware Police are looking for a teenager who disappeared Tuesday evening.

Pomponio was wearing a black shirt with black pants when she was seen in the area of the Speedway on Central Avenue.

She is described as having blonde hair with blue eyes, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 116 pounds.

Authorities said she had made reports of harming herself prior to leaving the area on foot.