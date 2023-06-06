City of Delaware asks residents to restrict outdoor watering usage due to high demand

Due to unseasonably warm temperatures and lack of rainfall, the city says it’s experiencing record demands for water.

DELAWARE, Ohio — The City of Delaware is implementing new rules to help conserve the use of water as central Ohio experienced multiple days of dry weather.

The city is asking residents to suspend all outdoor watering use through Wednesday night. Additionally, outdoor watering will be restricted to every other day starting Thursday.

The Delaware Parks and Recreation Department said the splash pad at 1121 South Houk Road will be closed until current demands for water usage are met.

“Demand is exceeding the water pumping capacity. If this trend continues, the water distribution system will lose pressure and service. We must reduce demand to avoid loss of service, so we can continue to provide uninterrupted water service for both the health and safety of our residents,” city officials said in a statement.

The restriction will be in place until further notice.

The city’s announcement comes after Del-Co Water made a similar announcement on Sunday. The water company asked its customers to restrict their outdoor watering to every other day.

The customer’s day for outdoor watering water will be based on the last digit of their address. If the last digit of their address is an even number, you can water on even-numbered dates. If the last digit of your address is an odd number, you can water on odd-numbered dates.