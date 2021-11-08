x
Delaware man dead after being hit by semi-truck in Richland County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-71 Monday around 2:30 p.m.
Credit: WBNS-10TV / Clay Gordon

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Delaware man died after being hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 71 in Richland County Monday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-71 in Perry Township around 2:30 p.m.

OSHP said 65-year-old James Covrett was outside of his vehicle changing a tire on the horse trailer he was hauling when the semi-truck traveled off the right side of the road, hitting Covrett and the trailer.

The semi continued across all three lanes and eventually came to a rest in the median.

Covrett was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Covrett's vehicle and three horses inside the trailer were not injured. The driver of the semi was also not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

