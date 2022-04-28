Crews fixing water main break in Delaware County

The Del-Co Water Company posted on Facebook just after 8:15 p.m. writing, "We are aware of a significant water outage in the Sunbury/Galena/Cheshire area. Our crews are actively searching for the main-line break. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to have water restored as soon as possible."

About an hour later, the company posted, "Our Distribution Crews were able to isolate the water main break and will be working all night to make the necessary repairs. Water pressure should be restored and we will be working to determine which areas lost complete pressure. If a Boil Water Advisory is needed, you will receive a phone call with the updated information. "