Delaware County judge temporarily blocks gun safety law in Columbus

The injunction, which takes effect immediately, will stand until Judge Gormley dissolves it or until a challenge against the ordinance is resolved in court.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Delaware County judge issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday, temporarily blocking the City of Columbus from enforcing recently passed gun legislation.

In December 2022, Columbus City Council passed an ordinance that would ban most people from owning a large-capacity magazine. Those who remained in possession of a magazine that can hold 30 rounds or more after July 1 could be sentenced to 180 days in jail without a work release.

The ordinance would also penalize people who store their firearms where they know, or should know, that a child can gain access to them.

Delaware County Judge David M. Gormley granted the preliminary injunction on behalf of six Columbus residents who sued the city, saying the ordinance violates Ohio's Constitution.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein released a statement saying safe storage laws encourage responsible gun ownership.

"In the past month alone, we’ve seen instances right here in Columbus where toddlers and kids have found guns laying around that were accidentally discharged causing injury. Just like the court victories we’ve had protecting these laws in Franklin and Fairfield Counties, the City will continue to defend its ability to enact and enforce these and similar commonsense gun safety reforms," Klein said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement on the decision commending the judge's decision.